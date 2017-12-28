LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

State-owned property developers liquidate $8.6 bln assets in Nov

1
2017-12-28 10:09Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Property developers reportedly sold 56 billion yuan ($8.6 billion) of assets in November, moves analysts attribute to pressure from increased regulation of the housing market and developers optimizing their asset structure.

A total of 11 domestic housing enterprises, including Shenzhen-based China Merchants Shekou Holdings, Overseas Chinese Town (OCT) Group and AVIC Real Estate, sold assets worth 56 billion yuan in November alone, Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday. Among the 11, nine are State-owned enterprises (SOEs).

State-owned OCT Group sold three projects located in Beijing, Southwest China's Chongqing as well as Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province last month, valued at a total of about 8 billion yuan, according to the report.

Analysts said that tight regulation of the domestic housing market has put pressure on real estate companies, some of which are taking the opportunity to upgrade the structure of their assets and investment by ridding themselves of nonperforming assets.

"The sales are mostly related to ongoing SOEs reform," Yan Yuejin, research director at the Shanghai-based E-house China R&D Institute, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Yan said that the sell-off will improve the competitiveness of the housing market and the trend will most likely continue through 2018.

Hui Jianqiang, research director with real estate information provider Beijing Zhongfangyanxie Technology Service, agreed, saying that SOEs are seeking safety in the overheated property market by selling off some non-core projects, entirely in line with the purpose of increased regulation.

"Housing policies, such as restrictions on purchases and mortgages, will continue for some time," Hui told the Global Times on Wednesday.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.