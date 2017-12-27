LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

TCL basks in cool breeze as sales of air conditioners cross 10 million

1
2017-12-27 13:51chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download

Chinese consumer electronics giant TCL Corp is bullish on the prospects of domestic air conditioners market, which enjoy great development potential, as the annual sales of its air conditioners have surpassed 10 million units.

"TCL has achieved eight consecutive years of rapid growth and is the fastest growing enterprise in the air conditioner industry. We will strengthen internal synergy and external cooperation, as well as merger and acquisition in the future," said Li Shubin, vice-president of TCL.

In the past three years, TCL has spent more than 500 million yuan $76.4 million) on the R&D of air conditioners, and invested 220 million yuan in this area in 2016. Currently, its air conditioning unit holds 1,842 independent intellectual property rights, including 297 patents.

The company will continue to offer intelligent and customized air conditioners next year to meet the consumption upgrading. Its sales are expected to reach 15 million units within three years.

With the advent of 5G era, air conditioners will be incorporated into the whole household intelligent system, and will not exist alone. The intelligent air conditioners should possess such functions as "self-learning, self-adaption, self-diagnosis and self-correcting", according to TCL.

"Every Chinese household owns 43.8 units of air conditioners, while each urban family has 124 units. In Japan, every household owns 272 units of air conditioners, so China's air conditioner market still has a lot of room to grow," said Yang jie, general manager of industry analyst ChinaIOL, adding the rural and urban market show different demand characteristics.

"You can see the consumption upgrading is the theme in cities, but there is a necessity to introduce air conditioners to residents in rural areas," Yang added.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.