Goldwind Science and Technology, based in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, recently received an order for a wind power plant from Kazakhstan, domestic news site stcn.com reported Tuesday.

Goldwind signed an agreement with CITIC Construction to deliver two wind power generation units for a 5-million-watt wind project in Almaty, Kazakhstan in 2018, it said.

This is the company's first wind power project in Kazakhstan, which is seeking to develop more clean energy.