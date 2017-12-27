16th China-Myanmar Border Trade Fair opens

The 16th China-Myanmar Border Trade Fair opened Tuesday in southwest China's Yunnan Province to promote bilateral trade between the two and neighboring countries.

The border trade fair has attracted 280 companies from countries including Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

The fair in China's border prefecture of Dehong has 480 booths - 326 from China, 54 from Myanmar, and 100 from other countries. They mainly showcase food, garment, household applicances, medicine and jewelry.

Cross-border trade between Dezhou and Myanmar hit nearly 5 billion U.S. dollars in 2016, accounting for about 40.5 percent of total trade between China and Myanmar.

Since 2001, China-Myanmar border trade exhibitions have been held annually on alternate sides of the border.