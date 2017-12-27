LINE

Economy

Non-fossil fuel accounts for 17.6 pct of China's energy output

China's non-fossil fuel production has gained steam amid a government campaign for more clean energy use to curb pollution, official data showed Tuesday.

China's energy production is expected to reach 3.6 billion tonnes of standard coal equivalent in 2017, among which non-fossil fuel output accounts for 17.6 percent, 6.4 percentage points higher than the percentage in 2012, according to information from a national work conference on energy.

By the end of 2017, China's installed power generation capacity is expected to reach 1.77 billion kilowatts, and non-fossil fuel generation capacity accounts for 38.1 percent of the total.

China's newly added renewable energy installed capacity accounts for 40 percent of the global growth, according to Nur Bekri, head of the National Energy Administration.

"China is actively adapting to the green trend in the energy supply," he said, adding the country has become a global leader in the development of non-fossil fuel.

China has been promoting green resources such as wind and solar in recent years to cope with pollution and boost the quality of its growth.

China aims to cap its coal-fired power capacity at 1,000 gigawatts in 2020, and non-fossil fuel will account for half of the country's total power generation by 2030.

　　

