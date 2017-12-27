LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's industrial firms see slower profit growth

1
2017-12-27 10:32Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's major industrial firms reported slower profit growth in the first 11 months, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.

Businesses with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan (about 3 million U.S. dollars) reported aggregate profits of 6.88 trillion yuan in the first 11 months, a 21.9-percent increase from one year earlier.

The growth marked a mild slowdown from 23.3 percent in the January-October period. In November alone, profits were up by 14.9 percent, down from 25.1 percent during the previous month and the weakest pace since April.

Combined revenue from main business was up 11.4 percent in the first 11 months, down from 12.4 percent in October.

NBS statistician He Ping said slowing price growth bit into corporate profits.

"Primary calculation showed price changes...reduced profits by 94.4 billion yuan month on month, dragging down the profit increase by 13.8 percentage points," he said.

He stressed that business performance had continued to improve, citing dropping costs, faster capital turnover rates and lower corporate leverage.

Industrial profit margins rose to 6.36 percent, up 0.54 percentage points year on year. The debt-asset ratio, which measures the business debt burden, dropped to 55.8 percent by the end of November from 56.3 percent a year ago, due to government efforts to defuse financial risks.

He said high-tech manufacturing remained robust as revenue growth and profit margins were well above industrial average.

In a breakdown of 41 industries surveyed, 39 posted profit increases during the first 11 months, and only 2 logged shrinking profits.

Coal, ferrous metal, chemicals, oil and natural gas contributed 52.8 percent to the total profit increase. Profits in coal mining and cleaning more than tripled that of a year ago, the fastest, followed by machine repairing and ferrous metal.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.