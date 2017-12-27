LINE

Economy

Xinjiang's capital market prospers

2017-12-27 09:42Xinhua

The capital market of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is prospering, with a market value accounting for 78 percent of the region's 2016 gross domestic product, according to the local securities regulator.

Xinjiang has 53 listed companies, reporting a total market value of nearly 750 billion yuan (about 115 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of 2017.

The companies cover diverse sectors including energy, tourism, logistics, retail sales, information technology and construction.

This year, China Securities Regulatory Commission signed deals with local authorities to facilitate regional companies' initial public offerings to help businesses expand.

Six Xinjiang companies were listed in 2017.

　　

