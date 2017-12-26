LINE

Economy

China's banking sector's total assets rise to 244 trln yuan

China's banking sector's total assets were 244.44 trillion yuan (about 37 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of November, up 10 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, total liabilities of financial institutions in the banking industry rose 10 percent year-on-year to 225.37 trillion yuan, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a monthly report.

It also said the country's commercial banks' total assets reached 189.45 trillion yuan by the end of November, accounting for 77.5 percent of the sector total.

　　

