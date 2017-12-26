PowerChina Guizhou to build PV plant in Pakistan

Chinese power engineering company PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Corporation said it signed an engineering, procurement and construction services contract for a 100 megawatt photovoltaic power project with Enertech, a Pakistan-based energy company, in Beijing on Wednesday.

The project marks the first photovoltaic power facility in Quetta, the fourth-largest city in Pakistan and the provincial capital of Balochistan. It is the first phase of a 7 mW photovoltaic power project in Balochistan.

Guo Wei, the general manager of PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Corporation, and Yasser Malik, the CEO of Enertech, were present at the contract signing ceremony.