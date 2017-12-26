LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

PowerChina Guizhou to build PV plant in Pakistan

1
2017-12-26 13:08chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download

Chinese power engineering company PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Corporation said it signed an engineering, procurement and construction services contract for a 100 megawatt photovoltaic power project with Enertech, a Pakistan-based energy company, in Beijing on Wednesday.

The project marks the  first photovoltaic power facility in Quetta, the fourth-largest city in Pakistan and the provincial capital of Balochistan. It is the first phase of a 7 mW photovoltaic power project in Balochistan.

Guo Wei, the general manager of PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Corporation, and Yasser Malik, the CEO of Enertech, were present at the contract signing ceremony.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.