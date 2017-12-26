Revitalizing countryside to be focus of key meeting

An aerial view of the villages. (Photo provided to China Daily)

The Chinese government is expected to announce steps to revitalize the countryside in a key conference on rural work to be held this week, the Shanghai Securities Journal reported on Monday.

Implementing the strategy of revitalizing the countryside has been listed as one of the eight major tasks for the next year in the just-concluded tone-setting Central Economic Work Conference.

Currently, the National Development and Reform Commission is taking the initiative in mapping out plans for the strategy and the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, along with others, are expected to roll out corresponding plans respectively, according to the Journal.

The news outlet also cited experts as saying that supply-side reform will also be a focus of rural work next year. Meanwhile, experts will watch closely as rural land reform wraps up next year and the pilot programs for the reform of rural collective property rights system continue to expand.