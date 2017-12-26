LINE

Economy

Chinese fund to buy Louis Dreyfus

1
2017-12-26

A natural resources investment fund under a subsidiary of China Molybdenum, along with other partners, will take over Louis Dreyfus Company Metals, a global metals business under commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company, China Molybdenum announced Sunday.

The Chinese company agreed that its subsidiary would set up a natural resources investment fund worth $1 billion with New China Capital Legend, said the statement it filed to the Shanghai bourse.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2018. It is the first investment of the fund.

China Molybdenum is one of China's largest producers of molybdenum, a mineral used in metal alloys.

　　

