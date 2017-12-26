LINE

All-cargo direct flight opens, linking Kunming, Bangalore

A cargo flight loaded with 42 tonnes of electronic products departed from the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming for Bangalore, India, on Monday, the first all-cargo direct China-Bangalore route.

The new route, served by Airbus A300-600, will fly twice a week before increasing to five weekly, according to the Uni-Top Airlines.

The flight will carry high-end electronic products, mobile phone parts and communication equipment components made in Shanghai, Chengdu and Shenzhen.

Bangalore is one of world's leading information and technology centers.

The Uni-Top Airlines has cargo flights from China to several Indian cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.

　　

