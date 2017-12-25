LINE

Economy

Wanfeng invests in Diamond

2017-12-25

Austrian general aviation aircraft manufacturer Diamond Aircraft Industries Inc recently announced it had received investment from Wanfeng Aviation (Canada) Inc, a subsidiary of Chinese company Wanfeng Auto Holding Group.

Wanfeng acquired a 60 percent interest in Diamond, which will support expanded production, sales and service activities globally, with a strengthened focus on the U.S. market, according to a statement on the company's website on Thursday.

Diamond remains completely independent and will assist production and development activities in the Canadian company. Chen Bin of the Wanfeng group of companies is appointed Chairman.

　　

