Innovation powers Chinese brands' global success

A bridge in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. (File photo/Xinhua)

Chinese companies need to be fueled by innovation through diversity in order to break through incredibly difficult barriers like brand recognition to go global, entrepreneurs said Friday in Beijing.

A great brand should be meaningful by standing for something or meeting people's expectations, said Chen Yilong, chairman of China's Sunshine Kaidi New Energy Group.

Last year, Kaidi announced it planned to invest about 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) in a new wood-based biodiesel plant in Finland, due to employ about 4,000 people during its construction.

Chen said it was the first industrial-scale biodiesel plant in Europe adopting Chinese renewable energy standards and technology. "Taking advantage of the Belt and Road Initiative will help more Chinese brands extend their reach around the globe," explained Chen, adding the company has operated about 30 biomass plants in both China and Vietnam.

The situation is similar for the Jiangsu-based HOdo Group. Investments from the group are closely linked to the establishment of Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone in southern Cambodia, which has become a key part of China's Belt and Road Initiative in Southeast Asia.

"A number of excellent Chinese companies have located there, bringing their technical prowess and providing job opportunities to 14,000 Cambodian nationals," said Qian Wenhua, a director of the textile and garment company in Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu province.

"To succeed amid the shifting focus on healthy eating, Daoxiangcun snacks are now low in fat and sugar while typically containing lots of minerals and fiber," said Zhou Guangjun, chairman of the Daoxiangcun board.

As one of the capital's time-honored brands, Daoxiangcun snacks have found their way into the hearts and stomachs of countless internationals, he added. "The key is to change yourself and meet global demands for great taste and simplicity."

"Our brand started its business by helping overseas travelers to draft a shopping list before they hit the road," said Qu Fang, the founder of Xiaohongshu, an overseas shopping tip app.

The brand won 70 million registered users around the world by creating a platform to develop cross-border e-commerce, resolving the information imbalance and shortening the distance between product and market in time and space.