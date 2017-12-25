LINE

Economy

Small, micro-sized enterprises get most attention from banks: survey

2017-12-25 10:11Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Small and micro enterprises have earned most attention from banks for the first time, according to a report by China Banking Association (CBA).

Around 65 percent of the surveyed bankers took the businesses as their key potential clients for the future, the report showed.

In recent years, the banks' recognition and dispersal of risk has been strengthened and management of lending to small businesses improved, according to the survey.

Increasing lending to these businesses will adjust the credit structure and generate new profit points as competition increases, said the report.

In a bid to improve credit support for small and micro-sized enterprises, startups and agricultural production, China's central bank announced a targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut in September.

The new policy, which will go into effect in 2018, offers commercial banks an RRR cut of 0.5 to 1.5 percentage points from next year if their annual outstanding or new loans in inclusive financing meet certain requirements.

Besides, high net worth individuals, government agencies, medium-sized and large enterprises were also targeted by banks.

The survey covered 1,920 bankers from 166 domestic financial institutions.

　　

