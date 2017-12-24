LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's lottery sales up 11.8 pct in November

1
2017-12-24 15:33Xinhua Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download

China's lottery sales rose 11.8 percent year on year to 38.56 billion yuan (about 5.82 billion U.S. dollars) in November, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Sales of welfare lottery tickets increased 8.6 percent year on year to 19.4 billion yuan last month, while sports lottery sales went up 15.2 percent to 19.15 billion yuan, the ministry said.

Last month, 27 provincial-level regions saw growth in lottery sales, driven by strong sales in Jiangsu, Anhui, Guangdong, Hunan provinces and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the ministry.

In the first 11 months, lottery sales went up 8.1 percent to 386.99 billion yuan, with sales of welfare lottery tickets and sports lottery tickets increasing 5.3 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively.

Under lottery management rules, money from lottery ticket sales must cover administrative fees, public welfare projects and prize money.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.