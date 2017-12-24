LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China to unveil regional rankings for green development index

1
2017-12-24 12:57chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download

China will unveil by the end of this year regional rankings for the green development index, a system that evaluates economic performance based upon a number of environmental indicators rather than merely the speed of growth, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.

Based upon the index, the government will further develop the system and roll out new statistical methods to better promote high-quality growth, Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bureau of Statistics, said during the annual conference of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges.

"China has switched from pursuing high-speed growth to looking to achieve high-quality growth, and local economic performance evaluation systems should be adjusted to better support China to achieve new goals," Ning said.

The government has created a yardstick for evaluating economic performance.

The index, which was introduced late last year, measures economic development based upon indicators such as total energy consumption, carbon emissions per unit of gross domestic product and total water consumption.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.