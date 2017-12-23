Opening up China's strategic choice amid challenges: report

Pursuing deeper and wider opening up should be one of China's strategic choices amid rising risks and uncertainties for world economic recovery in 2018, a report said Saturday.

"China should push forward the Belt and Road Initiative as a new impetus for realizing global economic rebalancing," said the report jointly released by the China Center for International Economic Exchanges and the State Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency.

The country should make new ground in pursuing opening up on all fronts to build up strength for international economic cooperation and competition, the report said.

It must also expand its "circle of friends" and participate in the improvement of global economic governance, it added.

Although world economy is forecast to continue to recover in 2018, it is also clouded by uncertainties including weak recovery foundation, rising protectionism and inequality, according to the report.

The International Monetary Fund forecast 2018 world economy to grow by 3.7 percent, higher than 3.6 percent for this year.