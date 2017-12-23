China province sees robust tea export growth

Tea exports form Guizhou, China's largest tea-planting province, have grown every year since 2012, local authorities said Saturday.

From January to November this year, Guizhou's tea exports more than doubled to over 72 million U.S. dollars. Tea has become the province's third biggest export after liquor and tobacco.

Guizhou mainly produces black and green tea. About 40 percent of Guizhou's tea is sold to Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, followed by Southeast Asia and North America, according to Guizhou inspection and quarantine bureau.