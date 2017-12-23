LINE

Economy

China can double 2010 GDP with 6.3-pct growth in 2018-2020

2017-12-23

China needs annualized growth of 6.3 percent in 2018-2020 to realize the target of doubling the 2010 GDP by 2020, an official said Saturday.

"Judging from current economic performance, there will not be any huge barrier in meeting the goal," Yang Weimin, deputy head of the office of the central leading group on financial and economic affairs, said at an economics forum.

Five years ago, China decided to double 2010 GDP and per-capita income by 2020 as an important component of becoming a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

GDP expanded 6.9 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2017, above the government's target of around 6.5 percent for the whole year.

　　

