LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Central China builds first NEVs research center

1
2017-12-23 10:03Xinhua Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

Work started Friday on an inspection and technology research center for new energy vehicles (NEVs) in central China.

The center, located in Wuhan, capital city of Hubei Province, is being developed by China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATNRC) and Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone. The first phase of construction will take a year and a half and cost 180 million yuan (around 27.4 million U.S. dollars).

There are only a few Chinese cities with third-party NEV inspection institutions, and there weren't any in central China, where demand has been rising.

Wuhan is an automobile industry hub and home to Dongfeng Motor Corporation, one of China's Big Four car-makers.

"The center will help Wuhan gain progress in industrial transformation and upgrading," said Gao Guo, an official with CATNRC.

Yu Kai, top CATNRC official, said clean energy vehicles are sure to be the future of the global automobile industry.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.