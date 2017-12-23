Central China builds first NEVs research center

Work started Friday on an inspection and technology research center for new energy vehicles (NEVs) in central China.

The center, located in Wuhan, capital city of Hubei Province, is being developed by China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATNRC) and Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone. The first phase of construction will take a year and a half and cost 180 million yuan (around 27.4 million U.S. dollars).

There are only a few Chinese cities with third-party NEV inspection institutions, and there weren't any in central China, where demand has been rising.

Wuhan is an automobile industry hub and home to Dongfeng Motor Corporation, one of China's Big Four car-makers.

"The center will help Wuhan gain progress in industrial transformation and upgrading," said Gao Guo, an official with CATNRC.

Yu Kai, top CATNRC official, said clean energy vehicles are sure to be the future of the global automobile industry.