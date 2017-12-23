LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China, Japan to enhance fiscal, monetary cooperation

1
2017-12-23 09:54Xinhua Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

Senior finance officials from China and Japan agreed to step up cooperation in fiscal and monetary areas, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Vice finance minister of China Shi Yaobin and Japan's State Minister of Cabinet Office Takao Ochi met in Beijing on Friday in a bid to implement the consensus reached by finance ministers of both countries at the Sixth China-Japan Finance Dialogue in May.

China and Japan will share information in audit supervision based on principles such as reciprocity, according to documents exchanged at the meeting.

The move will help protect investors' interests in the capital markets of both countries and assist financial institutions of both sides in cross-border bond issuance, including Panda bonds and Samurai bonds.

At the Sixth China-Japan Finance Dialogue held in Yokohama, Xiao Jie, China's minister of finance, and Taro Aso, Japan's deputy prime minister and minister of finance, recognized the necessity of promoting economic restructuring through enhanced communication on macroeconomic policies and agreed to maintain consultations on major international economic and financial issues.

The two sides also emphasized the need to further deepen pragmatic cooperation in the financial field to support collaboration between the two countries in the economic, trade and investment fields.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.