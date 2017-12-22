LINE

CGN to build 3 GW wind farm off southern China

2017-12-22

China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) said Friday it would build a 3 gigawatt deepwater wind power project off the coast of Guangdong Province.

The country's largest nuclear power operator said it would install wind turbines at two deepwater sea areas near the city of Jieyang.

The company plans to invest 5 billion yuan (760 million U.S. dollars) in the initial period, with the total investment estimated at over 100 billion yuan.

CGN Chairman He Yu said the offshore wind power project was in line with the country's efforts to improve the energy mix for greener economic growth.

Chen Sui, chairman of CGN New Energy Holdings, said the company would build the wind farm into a demonstration project across the country.

CGN New Energy's 150 megawatt wind farm off the coast of Rudong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, went into full operation in September 2016. The farm, 25 kilometers from the coast, was a major breakthrough for China's wind power development.

　　

