China Satellite Navigation Conference to be held in Harbin

2018-05-21

The ninth China Satellite Navigation Conference will be held in Harbin in northeast China's Helongjiang Province from May 23 to 25, according to China Satellite Navigation Office on Monday.

Experts from China, the United States, Russia and other countries and regions will exchange ideas on satellite navigation applications and location services among other topics.

The ninth China Satellite Navigation Exhibition will be held during the conference, showcasing BeiDou's basic products including chips, modules, antennae and terminals.

Named after the Chinese term for the Big Dipper, BeiDou aims to rival the U.S. GPS system, Russia's GLONASS and the European Union's Galileo as an alternative global satellite navigation system.

BeiDou will provide navigation and positioning services to many countries along the Belt and Road this year and a global service by 2020.

China Satellite Navigation Academic Conference is one of three major international satellite navigation conferences.

　　

