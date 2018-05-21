LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China's first airplane developed by private firm completes production

1
2018-05-21 22:45Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download
Special guests unveil an airplane GA20 in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, May 21, 2018. The single-engine propeller-driven GA20 is a fixed wing four-seat civil utility aircraft, whose intellectual property is independently owned by a Chinese private enterprise Guanyi Aero. The plane rolled off the production line and finished its first runway test on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Special guests unveil an airplane GA20 in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, May 21, 2018. The single-engine propeller-driven GA20 is a fixed wing four-seat civil utility aircraft, whose intellectual property is independently owned by a Chinese private enterprise Guanyi Aero. The plane rolled off the production line and finished its first runway test on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

China's first aircraft independently developed by a private company, the Guanyi GA20, rolled off the production line in east China's Jiangxi Province, Monday.

GA20 is a four-seater, general purpose, single propeller-driven aircraft developed by Guanyi General Aviation, a private company based in Shanghai.

According to the chief engineer, the fuel-efficient aircraft has a maximum range of 1,200 km, and maximum speed of 360 km per hour.

The company began to develop the aircraft in 2014 and has settled its general aviation industrial base in the Nanchang High-tech Zone. It plans an annual output of 200 by 2022.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.