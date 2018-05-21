LINE

China highlights core socialist values ahead of Children's Day

China will hold activities to mark International Children's Day on June 1, highlighting a public education campaign advocating socialist core values among Chinese children.

The activities should meet the needs for "fostering a new generation capable of shouldering the mission of national rejuvenation, and cultivating and observing core socialist values," said a circular by eight authorities, including the All China Women's Federation (ACWF) and the Ministry of Education, which was made public Monday.

Amid efforts to optimize the social and cultural environment for the healthy growth and study of children, authorities will step up supervision and regulation of internet services that may affect children, such as games, literature, livestreaming and video clips, giving children guidance on positive reading and on how to surf the internet in a civilized way.

The ACWF will encourage reading by children and their parents as part of the planned activities. The Ministry of Civil Affairs has planned lecture tours nationwide to promote the protection and care of left-behind children in rural areas, while an action plan to promote children's health will also be implemented.

　　

