Messi wins fifth Golden Shoe

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has won the European Golden Shoe for a fifth time after scoring 34 goals during the La Liga season.

The Argentine finished the campaign as the top goalscorer on the continent, beating nearest challengers Mohamed Salah (32) for Liverpool and Tottenham striker Harry Kane (30).

He also won the award last year, as well as in 2010, 2012 and 2013.

Four-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo finished ninth in the rankings after scoring 26 goals for Real Madrid.

Messi also claimed the Pichichi Trophy for the fifth time as the top scorer in the Primera Division, only one away from the record held by Spaniard Telmo Zarra.

Barcelona won the season's finale 1-0 over Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on Sunday.

BY Li Jing