Eighty-seven people fell ill from suspected food poisoning Sunday at a villager's home in Wushan, a county in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities said.

They were immediately taken to hospitals. As of 11 a.m. Monday, 35 people had been allowed to go home and 52 others were still hospitalized, none of them with life-threatening illness.

Authorities in Wushan have detained people related to the incident and taken food samples for further lab work.