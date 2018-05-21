LINE

Sina Weibo honors microbloggers for contributions to public welfare

Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo honored influential microbloggers on Sunday for their dedication to online and offline public welfare services.

Ten microbloggers, including pianist Lang Lang, were credited for their leadership in promoting environmental protection and other public interest activities.

Sina Weibo launched an alliance in 2016 to encourage celebrities to leverage their resources to promote public welfare causes.

Over 1,100 celebrities and other influential microbloggers have participated in Sina Weibo's online public welfare campaigns, according to Dong Wenjun, social responsibility director at Sina Weibo.

The company also unveiled its shortlist of 15 candidates for the title of Chinese Young Champion of the Earth, an award co-launched with the United Nations Environment Programme in April to recognize young Chinese citizens who have made major contributions to innovative plans for China's environmental protection.

The UN introduced the Young Champion of the Earth in 2017 as an annual award program to recognize and support young environmentalists.

　　

