Qingdao offers residents etiquette lectures ahead of SCO summit

Authorities in Qingdao have begun offering the city's residents lectures on social etiquette in an effort to groom them to be better hosts ahead of a key summit.

In June, the coastal city in east China's Shandong Province will host the 18th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"Etiquette is the respect for others from the bottom of your heart," lecturer Liu Xiang told a group of residents at a park on Sunday.

About 700 lecturers from colleges, public services and volunteer groups will teach residents in Qingdao knowledge about social etiquette, the SCO, and first aid.

Last week, more than 2,200 volunteers started offering various services on the city's subways, from giving directions and translation to helping to buy tickets and providing first aid.

Zhang Jiangting, secretary of the Qingdao Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, said hosting the summit offers Shandong and Qingdao new opportunities.

The summit will not only boost Qingdao's tourism, trade and convention and exhibition industries, but will also promote new growth sources and improve the quality of the city's development, he said.