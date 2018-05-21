LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Qingdao offers residents etiquette lectures ahead of SCO summit

1
2018-05-21 14:36Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Authorities in Qingdao have begun offering the city's residents lectures on social etiquette in an effort to groom them to be better hosts ahead of a key summit.

In June, the coastal city in east China's Shandong Province will host the 18th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"Etiquette is the respect for others from the bottom of your heart," lecturer Liu Xiang told a group of residents at a park on Sunday.

About 700 lecturers from colleges, public services and volunteer groups will teach residents in Qingdao knowledge about social etiquette, the SCO, and first aid.

Last week, more than 2,200 volunteers started offering various services on the city's subways, from giving directions and translation to helping to buy tickets and providing first aid.

Zhang Jiangting, secretary of the Qingdao Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, said hosting the summit offers Shandong and Qingdao new opportunities.

The summit will not only boost Qingdao's tourism, trade and convention and exhibition industries, but will also promote new growth sources and improve the quality of the city's development, he said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.