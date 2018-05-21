LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Government-run website opens for public to seek legal service

1
2018-05-21 13:39Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A website operated by China's Ministry of Justice began formal operation Sunday for the public to seek various legal services.

Citizens can contact lawyers entrusted by the ministry for legal advice and search information about legal aid, mediation and other judicial services at the website "www.12348.gov.cn," according to a ministry press release.

The website has pooled information about 380,000 legal service agencies and 1.39 million legal workers as well as texts of laws and government regulations, according to the statement.

The public can inquire their cases, make appointment and application through the website.

The ministry was exploring ways to better apply modern technologies in legal service so that the public will have easier access and higher awareness, said Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua at the website's inauguration ceremony.

Since the website started a trial run in December last year, about 1.3 million users have logged in and 80,000 inquiries have been made.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.