LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Villagers, experts build cliffside homes in Beijing for endangered bee species

1
2018-05-21 13:34Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Hanging on a 100-meter-tall cliff in Beijing's Miyun district, more than 600 beehives provide homes for apis cerana - the eastern honey bee.

A spectacular view for visitors, this cliff-style apiary, the biggest in China, plays a key role in protecting this native species.

Cherished as the "panda among bees" for their rarity, eastern honey bees are being pushed to the brink of extinction in China due to the rise of Italian bees, a deadly foe that was introduced a century ago.

As the native bee plays an irreplaceable role in maintaining the balance of local mountainous ecosystems, the government has focused a great amount of time and energy on protection efforts.

Since eastern honey bees live on cliffs that are at least 100 meters high, the tall cliffs of Miyun were chosen last year as the perfect place to cultivate a natural environment for the bees, while experts, nicknamed the "bee nannies," were hired to provide technical guidance.

Establishing the apiary required not only professional skills but also physical strength. As the hives had to be installed on high cliffs, beekeepers had to walk several hours along steep mountain trails with heavy boxes full of bees on their backs.

It took more than 20 "spidermen" to install all the hives on the cliff. These workers are also tasked with harvesting honey, as the hives are only reachable by rope.

Despite some of the risks involved, honey production has played a key role in relieving poverty in the region.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.