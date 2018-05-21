French filmmaker Luc Besson accused of rape

French police are investigating the filmmaker Luc Besson over an alleged rape case, media reported.

The high-profile French director, 59, has been accused of drugging and raping a 27-year-old woman at the Hotel Le Bristol in Paris on Thursday night.

Besson's lawyer, Thierry Marembert, told AFP that the director "categorically denies these fantasist accusations." He also said the woman is someone Besson knows, towards whom "he has never behaved inappropriately."

Besson himself is reportedly out of the country and has not been questioned by police.

As one of the most influential directors in France, Besson earned his reputation through making a number of blockbusters including "Leon: The Professional" and "The Fifth Element."

The allegation comes at a time when sexual misconduct within the film industry is under great scrutiny following the "Me Too" movement in Hollywood.