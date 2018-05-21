UK royal wedding attracts over 29 million viewers in U.S.

Britain's royal wedding of Prince Harry of Wales and U.S. actress Meghan Markle attracted over 29 million TV viewers in the United States and 6.9 million interactions on social network, according to ratings issued Sunday by U.S. information and measurement company Nielsen Media Research.

An estimated 29.2 million people tuned in to the royal wedding held at Windsor Castle on Saturday, which outnumbers the 22.8 million viewers for the wedding of Harry's brother Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

The wedding ceremony was broadcast live on 15 networks in the United States, including ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN, among others. It is reported that prior to the wedding, NBC and CBS struck deals with local hotels to ensure their shooting positions.

Across Facebook and Twitter, the wedding garnered 6.9 million interactions in total, according to Nielsen. TV networks like NBC also produced video content for photo messaging application Snapchat to expand their business.