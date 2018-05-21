LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Taiwanese youth have 270 online friends on average: survey

1
2018-05-21 10:03Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Young Taiwanese users of social networking apps have an average of 270 friends online, although they only actually know 63 percent of them, a recent survey has revealed.

Over 60 percent of those surveyed have at least 100 friends and 30 percent have more than 300, according to the survey conducted by the Taipei-based King Car Cultural and Educational Foundation, which interviewed 2,562 students ranging from fifth grade at elementary school to third grade at high school in 12 counties and cities across the island.

The survey found that more than 38 percent of students use their mobile phones more than three hours every day, while the most popular applications are those for social networking, video, and music.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.