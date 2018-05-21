Taiwanese youth have 270 online friends on average: survey

Young Taiwanese users of social networking apps have an average of 270 friends online, although they only actually know 63 percent of them, a recent survey has revealed.

Over 60 percent of those surveyed have at least 100 friends and 30 percent have more than 300, according to the survey conducted by the Taipei-based King Car Cultural and Educational Foundation, which interviewed 2,562 students ranging from fifth grade at elementary school to third grade at high school in 12 counties and cities across the island.

The survey found that more than 38 percent of students use their mobile phones more than three hours every day, while the most popular applications are those for social networking, video, and music.