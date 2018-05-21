LINE

Macedonia on way to change name after negotiations with Greece: PM

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev informed that the name "Republic of Ilinden Macedonia" is a proposal for which there may be a compromise with Greece, Macedonian media reported on Sunday.

"I informed the President and the Speaker of the Assembly that the government of both countries discusses of an option that may be Republic of Ilinden Macedonia. This guarantees the identity of the Macedonians, a multiethnic country, including Albanians, Roma, Turks, Vlachs and others. Ilinden has no territorial aspirations to any state, including Greece," underlined Zaev.

Greek and Macedonian opposition parties voiced reservations about the agreement reached between Zaev and Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras regarding the name issue, while stiffer positions appear in Athens.

According to the New Democracy party, the name "Republic of Ilinden Macedonia" does not address the problems that have been posed over the years.

Zaev, on the other hand, seeks the cooperation of all to put an end to the problem of nearly three decades.

Following the agreement reached at the Sofia Summit, Zaev and Tsipras have begun the process of discussions in the respective countries on the name issue.

According to Zaev, with the possible agreement, Macedonia will have a final confirmation about the Macedonian language, a guarantee for the identity and for the international codes.

"Ilinden is our bright future. This name strengthens our identity and the Macedonian Ilinden is a guarantee for multi-ethnic Macedonia," said Zaev.

In a speech after a meeting with state leaders, opposition representatives as well as heads of Albanian political parties in Skopje, Zaev said he had submitted to the main actors the name he agreed with his counterpart Tsipras and expects a constructive approach to resolve issue.

Macedonia is formally called the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) at the UN. However, Macedonia is also the name of a northern province in Greece.

Ilinden is the Republic Day in Macedonia, an important national and religious holiday celebrated on Aug. 2.

　　

