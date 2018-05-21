LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Chinese scientists develop new controlled-release pesticide

1
2018-05-21 09:44Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese scientists have developed a light-responsive controlled-release pesticide that can increase efficiency and is more environmental-friendly.

Conducted by scientists from Hefei Institute of Physical Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the research was published online in Chemical Engineering Journal in May.

Pesticides play an important role in maintaining stable and high agricultural output. However, traditional pesticides are difficult to achieve on-demand dosing, resulting in low utilization rates and causing serious environmental pollution.

The pesticide is made with a nanocomposite and has high sensitivity to ultraviolet-visible light. It can efficiently regulate the release of pesticides through light, realize the on-demand supply of pesticides, and significantly improve the utilization rate.

The pesticide also possesses good adhesion performance and control efficacy.

The research provides an environmental-friendly approach to control the release of pesticides.

China has seen increasing research and technological breakthrough in controlled-release pesticide in recent years.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.