Xi sends condolences over Cuban jet crash

Relatives of the victims of the airplane crash weep outside the Institute of Legal Medicine of Havana in Havana, Cuba, on May 19, 2018. Cuba confirms here on Saturday that 110 were dead from Friday's Boeing 737 crash close to Havana's Jose Marti International Airport. (Photo/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping sent condolences on Saturday to Cuban and Mexican leaders over the airliner crash in Cuba that took more than 100 lives.

In his messages to Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, also president of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers of Cuba, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the air crash that caused such heavy casualties.

Xi, who also is general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, extended heartfelt condolences to Cuba's Party, the Cuban government and the Cuban people as well as the bereaved families on behalf of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and people, as well as in his own name.

In his message to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Xi mourned the Mexican crew members killed and extended condolences to their families.

Also on Saturday, Premier Li Keqiang sent condolences to Diaz-Canel over the crash.

The plane, a Boeing 737 built in 1979 and rented by the local company Cubana de Aviacion, crashed shortly after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport on Friday.

Some locals who saw the crash said one of the engines appeared to be on fire before the plane hit the ground.

Cuban Transportation Minister Adel Yzquierdo told reporters that of the 110 dead, 99 were Cubans and 11 foreigners－the crew of six Mexicans, two Argentines, one Mexican and two temporary foreign residents. Three women survived.

The crash is the Caribbean island's deadliest air disaster in nearly 30 years.