LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China to check environmental protection at drinking water sources

1
2018-05-21 09:02Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows Shu Zheng lakes spot at Jiuzhaigou scenic area in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows Shu Zheng lakes spot at Jiuzhaigou scenic area in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Governments across China will launch inspections to find out how the environment around sources of drinking water has been protected, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Sunday.

The first round of inspections will target at 1,586 water sources and check safety conditions of drinking water.

The public is encouraged to report problems of drinking water sources through telephone or the internet, said the ministry.

The conservation of drinking water sources is listed among the priorities in China's water pollution control for 2018.

By the end of 2017, 97.7 percent of cities at the prefecture level and above had set up signs and notices to bring attention to drinking water sources, according to the ministry.

The government has passed its toughest-ever environmental protection law, and introduced a "river chief" system to protect water resources.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.