U.S. first lady returns to White House after surgical procedure

U.S. first lady Melania Trump returned to the White House on Saturday after undergoing a surgical procedure earlier this week, said her office.

"The First Lady returned home to the White House this morning," her office said in a statement. "She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits."

On Monday, Mrs. Trump, 48, underwent "an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, state of Maryland.

"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," according to her office. "The first lady looks forward to a full recovery."

President Donald Trump visited his wife on Monday evening at the military hospital, where she stayed after the procedure.

Trump welcomed Melania home in a tweet Saturday afternoon, saying that she "is feeling and doing really well."

The president misspelled her name as "Melanie" in an initial tweet, which was later deleted.

An embolization is a minimally invasive treatment that often used to block one or more blood vessels or abnormal vascular channels.

A Slovenia-born former model, Melania married Trump in 2005. They have a 12-year-old son, Barron.