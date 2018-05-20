LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China links citizen's domestic and overseas marriage registration information

1
2018-05-20 15:52Xinhua Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download

The central government has enabled information sharing of marriages registered both in China and abroad in its latest effort to improve the accuracy of verifying citizen's marital status and effectively prevent bigamy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will push information of marriages registered at China's embassies and consulates in other countries to the national database for marriage registration run by the Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA), the MCA said in a statement.

Both the MCA, which is in charge of domestic marriage registration, and Chinese embassies and consulates can now access the national database to verify the current marital status of applicants registering a marriage.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.