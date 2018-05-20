Chinese senior official says important consensus reached with French, Spanish, Portuguese leaders

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said inLisbon on Friday that he has reached important consensus with leaders of France, Spain and Portugal after he concluded visits to the three European countries.

Wang made the remarks at a joint press conference with Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.

The visits, falling upon the 15th anniversary of the China-European Union (EU) comprehensive strategic partnership, are a clear signal that China will continue to attach great importance to its relations with the EU, Wang said.

He pledged that the Chinese side is ready to strengthen cooperation with European countries in an all-round way, push for fresh progress in their comprehensive strategic partnership and lift the partnership to a new level.

The Chinese foreign minister said he has reached important consensus with his counterparts and other leaders of France, Spain and Portugal.

Firstly, it is advisable that China and the EU, in the current international situation, see each other as an opportunity instead of a threat in their development, continue to treat each other as a foreign-policy priority and see each other as important partners in achieving mutually beneficial cooperation and common development.

Secondly, more and more European countries have expressed understanding, extended welcome and voiced support to the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China in 2013.

They are ready to explore with the Chinese side concrete approaches and projects in cooperation within the framework of the initiative.

The Belt and Road Initiative aims to create greater trade, infrastructure and people-to-people links between Asia, Europe, Africa and beyond by reviving and expanding the ancient Silk Road routes.

It is believed that joint efforts made by China and the EU in promoting the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative will open up new prospects for China-EU practical cooperation and inject fresh impetus for the revival and growth of the global economy.

Thirdly, in the face of the current international situation brimming with uncertainties, China and the EU should strengthen coordination, make joint efforts to safeguard multilateralism, the healthy development of economic globalization, existing international order and system and the global free trade system with World Trade Organization rules at the core.

The efforts will have a positive influence on boosting mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the EU, safeguarding common interests of China and the EU, as well as safeguarding world peace, stability and development, Wang said.