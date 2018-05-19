LINE

Xi vows tough battle against pollution to boost ecological advancement

2018-05-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country will fight a good battle against pollution and push ecological civilization to a new level during a tone-setting meeting on environmental protection ending Saturday.

China will push for coordination between economic and social development and ecological civilization, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said when addressing the two-day national conference.

Xi said the country will channel more energy into promoting ecological civilization and resolving environmental problems, backed by the political advantages of the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC and the socialist system, as well as the achievements made during the 40 years of reform and opening-up.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also made a speech during the meeting. Li is a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Also attending the meeting were several members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, including Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Wang Huning, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and Zhao Leji, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng made the concluding speech. Han is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

　　

