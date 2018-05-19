LINE

1 dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Georgia

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting attack near a high school in the U.S. state of Georgia Friday night, local authorities said.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the parking lot of Mount Zion High School in Jonesboro, a city about 24 km south of Atlanta.

Local officials said that a woman in her 40s died after she was shot three times in the chest. She was taken to an area hospital but later pronounced dead.

Two other victims were also transported to hospitals. A 21-year-old was treated for gunshot wounds to the leg, while the other, a pregnant woman, was hospitalized for non-shooting injuries, according to local reports.

Police said shots were fired after an argument broke out as people were leaving a graduation ceremony at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center.

It is unclear if the victims, who were not students, were attending the ceremony.

The Clayton County Police Department is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made so far.

The shooting happened just hours after 10 people were killed during a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

 

　　

