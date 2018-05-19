China enhances safety along border with Myanmar

China's military force has taken vigorous measures to strengthen patrol and safety along its border with Myanmar, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said Friday.

Wu Qian, the spokesperson, said conflict in Northern Myanmar has led to the death of three Chinese nationals in Myanmar, while three rockets and some stray bullets also fell on Chinese territory.

"The Chinese military attaches great attention to the development, and has lodged solemn representations with Myanmar," he said.

The spokesperson urged all parties in the conflict to exercise restraint and cease fire immediately, adding they must take effective measures to avoid recurrence of similar events.

"The Chinese military will further tighten border management and control, and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, stability along the border, and the security of lives and property of Chinese people living along the border," Wu said.