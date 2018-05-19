FM urges restraint to ease Mideast conflict

China is calling for all parties to show the greatest degree of calm and restraint in order to ease the current Palestine-Israel conflict, visiting State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Madrid.

Wang made the remark on Thursday at a joint news conference with Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis.

Since peace and life are the most precious things, every hope for peace should be pursued and every life should be earnestly cherished, Wang said.

He expressed deep shock and sympathy over the incident that killed 62 people and injured more than 2,000 in one day.

On Monday, tens of thousands of Palestinians launched demonstrations to protest the United States' moving of its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Clashes with Israeli security troops on the border between Israel and Gaza led to heavy casualties.

China strongly condemns the willful use of force, Wang said. Any justification pales in front of such painful sacrifice, he added, calling for all sides to keep a degree of calm and restraint to ease the tensions as soon as possible.

The Palestinian issue, which has lasted for more than seven decades, has witnessed many bloody incidents, and the situation should not continue, Wang said.

He also said China, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, will steadfastly support and promote the Middle East peace process, as well as support Palestinian efforts regarding their legitimate national rights and interests.

China will also stand ready with the international community, adhere to the two-state solution and promote a comprehensive, just and proper solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of adhering to peace talks, he added.

On Thursday, Wang also met with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, and the two sides vowed to safeguard multilateralism, amid the challenges of unilateralism and protectionism, and contribute to world peace.

Spain highly values China and the Spain-China relationship, Rajoy said, adding that he hoped the two countries would promote high-level visits and achieve further progress in promoting cooperation in areas including trade, tourism, culture and education, while exploring cooperation in third-party markets in Latin America and Africa based on their own advantages.

Wang said Beijing praises Madrid's support for the Belt and Road Initiative, and he hoped the two countries would strengthen coordination of their own development strategies to tap into more cooperation potential.