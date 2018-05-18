China strongly opposes U.S. interference on Taiwan issue

China is strongly dissatisfied with remarks by a U.S. State Department spokesperson, who spoke out against the Dominican Republic's decision to sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan.

"We urge the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the commitments made in the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques, and not to make irresponsible remarks on ties between China and other countries, or interfere in China's internal affairs like cross-Strait relations," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Friday at a daily press briefing.

He said that China and the United States established diplomatic ties in 1979, with recognition from the U.S. side that there is one China in the world and that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, which has been written in the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques.

"Why would the U.S. obstruct other countries to recognize the one-China principle or the normalization of ties with the People's Republic of China?" Lu said.

China and the Dominican Republic signed a joint communique in Beijing on the establishment of diplomatic relations on May 1, and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said at a senate hearing that "perhaps Paraguay might be next." Last year, China and Panama established diplomatic relations.

"This has proved once and again that the one-China principle has gained worldwide acknowledgment and support, and it is an irreversible trend which meets the aspiration of the people," Lu said.

He added that China stood ready to develop friendly ties and promote cooperation with all countries around the world on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Co-existence and the one-China principle.