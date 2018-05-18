China launches crackdown on illegal cultural organizations

China has launched a campaign to crack down on cultural organizations that are breaking the law.

The campaign was jointly launched by at least five departments including the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Cyberspace Administration of China, and the Ministry of Public Security.

It mainly targets domestic organizations that are not registered, organizations that were founded overseas but not yet put on the record in China, and businesses set up in the name of cultural or social organizations, according to a statement on the campaign.

Some of these organizations have misrepresented themselves using words like "China" and "International," while some have deliberately copied the names of legal social organizations in China to illegally carry out activities.

Using such methods, they have committed fraud concerning money and property, which has severely infringed on public rights, and aroused vehement reactions from society, making it imperative to take strong action against the issue, the statement reads.

The statement also made public the channels for reporting information, including websites and fax numbers, welcoming people from all walks of life to take part in the campaign.