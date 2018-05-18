S Korean president to meet Trump in Washington for successful DPRK-U.S. summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to visit Washington next week to hold a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in a bid to help the upcoming summit between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States become a success.

Nam Gwan-pyo, a deputy director of the presidential National Security Office, told reporters that Moon will make an official visit to the United States at the invitation of Trump to hold a summit with the U.S. president in Washington on Tuesday (Washington time).

He said the Moon-Trump summit is anticipated to serve as a bridge to lead to a successful DPRK-U.S. summit.

Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un met on April 27 at the border village of Panmunjom, agreeing to complete denuclearization and the alteration of the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty by the end of this year.

The Korean Peninsula remains technically in a state of war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended with armistice.

Kim and Trump are scheduled to meet in Singapore on June 12 for the first-ever DPRK-U.S. summit.

During the Washington summit, Moon will have a one-on-one meeting with Trump to make an in-depth discussion on detailed ways to completely denuclearize the peninsula and build a permanent peace.