From kung fu to restaurants: Journey of an Indian man

2018-05-18 16:15chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Keen to learn kung fu and enthusiastic for the martial art, a 29-year-old Indian known by his Chinese name De Fu came to China in 2005.

His story in China began when he started working as a waiter in an Indian restaurant to make a living when he first came to the country, and then his career in the dining industry kept going. Now, he runs four Indian restaurants, two Chinese restaurants and one French restaurant in cities such as Xi'an, Hangzhou, Chengdu and Beijing. And he plans to run Chinese restaurants in India.

According to De Fu, he likes Chinese culture and Chinese cuisines, especially Sichuan cuisine and hotpot. At the same time, he also tries to be a bridge between China and India, letting the people in the two countries understand each other better.

De Fu met his wife Anjali in 2011 and his family, including his two sons, lives in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi province. De Fu hopes his children would go back to India to promote Chinese culture.

Despite running seven restaurants, he remains dedicated to exercise — doing yoga every day, for instance — and still carries his kung fu dream, and has acted in five movies in recent years.

　　

